Well worth the wait. There is another artist’s musical comeback to look forward to as Miley Cyrus teased on Thursday, May 9, that she’s dropping new music later this month.

The Disney alum, 26, took to Instagram to share three separate clips that, when put together, read: “She Is Coming.” Cyrus also posted a sole tweet that featured the same message on Friday, May 10. In addition, she added the date “5/30” to her bios on the social media platforms.

Both posts shared to her official Twitter and Instagram pages incorporated the “She Is Coming” message into a flashing strobe effect visual.

The “We Can’t Stop” singer also tweeted a photo on Friday of her with headphones, posing in front of a microphone. Before this, she tweeted about how she gave some lucky people an early preview of what’s to come.

“Just played the record for @iHeartRadio and they f–king flipped and so will you,” Cyrus tweeted on Thursday.

Cyrus appeared on Most Requested Live With Romeo in January to discuss what’s next for her musically. She revealed she has been working with producer Mark Ronson to create a bunch of tracks for her new record and accidentally spilled the title of a new track, called “Bad Karma.” She finally teased what fans believe to be “Bad Karma” via an Instagram video on Monday, May 6, during her ride over to the Met Gala.

“Sometimes the visuals of what I can imagine it looking like can even inspire me in the vocal booth, and so you can put those messages you want to bring — what it’s really about to you — into it,” she said at the time. “I’m such a visual person, that when I record a vocal take — this is really creepy, this is a girl thing — I imagine what lipstick I’ll be wearing in the music video… like ‘Bad Karma.’ Ooh, I shouldn’t have said that, well, there you go. A song that we’ve done together.”

In November 2018, Cyrus teamed up with Ronson for “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” It was her first single since releasing Younger Now, her sixth studio album, in September 2017.

