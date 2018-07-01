Miley Cyrus fans rejoice! The 25-year-old “Wrecking Ball” songstress is hard at work on an upcoming project, a source tells Us Weekly, and fans are speculating a major collaboration.

“A new album is in the works For Miley,” the insider says. “She has been in New York since middle of this week and is officially working on new music.”

The source adds that “she has been recording at the same [Electric Lady Studio] that Gaga uses” noting that Cyrus has “been recording the past few nights till 4 a.m.”

As for who else she’s been in the studio with? Producer Mark Ronson — who has also worked with Lady Gaga — took to Instagram on June 27 to share a picture with the former Disney star and reveal that they’ve joined forces for something special.

“I don’t even know if this pic is real or fake because I was so busy giving stRong JEW STEEL to the camera, I was unaware of who was to my left or right,” Ronson wrote. “All I know is, the girl in this snap helped me write one of my favorite songs. Coming soon x”

The 42-year-old songwriter’s caption sparked speculation that there may be a Cyrus – Gaga collaboration happening. A fan account dedicated to the “Born This Way” singer posted selfies of a fan with both songstresses and wrote: “A fan who met Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, confirmed that Miley Cyrus said: ‘I can neither confirm it nor deny it’ about her collaboration with Lady Gaga.”

Another eagle-eye fan tweeted: “Lady Gaga & Miley Cyrus have been in ‘Electric Lady Studios’ at the same time these days. Mike Will Made It (Miley Cyrus’ producer) liked a tweet about it. Something has to be coming!”

This album will be Cyrus’ first studio album since Bangerz was released in 2013.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!