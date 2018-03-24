Thousands of people descended on Washington, D.C. for the March For Our Lives protest on Saturday, March 24, to support students who are rallying to fight gun violence.

The demonstrations — one of several held across the U.S. and around the world — was inspired by the February 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and teachers were killed and 14 people were injured after a former student opened fire. The nonprofit organization Everytown For Gun Safety, alongside five of the shooting’s survivors — including Emma González and Cameron Kasky — organized the event to demand action from politicians in a call for tougher gun laws.

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Common and Ben Platt were among the performers at the rally in our nation’s capital while Rita Ora, Charlie Puth and Leona Lewis were set to perform in Los Angeles. Celebrities including Connie Britton, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde and Yara Shahidi were slated to speak at the rally in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian also tweeted that she was in Washington D.C. with husband Kanye West and their daughter North, saying, “We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country.”

Other A-listers have also spoken out in support of the cause. Taylor Swift shared a message on Instagram on Friday, March 23, writing, “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” before revealing she made a donation for the campaign. Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have also expressed their support using their social media accounts to spread the word. George Clooney sent a heartfelt letter to Parkland survivors and praised them for making him “proud of my country.”

Meanwhile, while thousands of people came together in Washington D.C. for the march, President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump were not in town — they flew to Mar-a-lago in Florida on Friday, March 23.