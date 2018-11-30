Miley Cyrus is back with another banger! The pop star and Mark Ronson released their new single and music video, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” on Thursday, November 29.

This is the first time that Cyrus, 26, has dropped new music since her 2017 album, Younger Now, which featured the hit single “Malibu.” She started teasing “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on social media on Monday, November 26, and continued to share video clips leading up to the release.

The Hannah Montana alum and Ronson, 43, are set to perform the tune, which will appear on his upcoming fifth album, during the December 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.

“I had my manager reach out to her, but we never hooked up. Then a few months ago, I sent a little idea for the chorus of this song and she wrote right back,” the “Uptown Funk” producer recently told Official Charts.

Since recording the track, Cyrus lost the Malibu home she shared with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, in the devastating wildfires that swept through Southern California earlier this month.

“She is such a positive person,” Ronson told the U.K. website. “She’s like the phoenix. I’m sure she’s going to build a beautiful house with all her pigs and dogs and she’ll turn it into something magical.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!