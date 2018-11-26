She’s back! Miley Cyrus teased new music on Monday, November 26, the same day her upcoming performance on Saturday Night Live was announced.

The 26-year-old singer shared three video clips on Monday via Instagram.

“11/29 💔 @iammarkronson,” she captioned all three posts, which seemingly spell out part of the song’s title, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on her otherwise bare Instagram page. The Hannah Montana alum made headlines back in July for wiping clean her account on the social media platform.

Cyrus also shared the brief clips, which feature a broken heart-shaped disco ball, a clown running and a little kid playing with bullets, on Twitter and replied with broken heart emojis to fans who said they were excited.

The song will be released on Thursday, November 29, and is her first new music since her 2017 album, Younger Now.

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress also retweeted SNL’s announcement that she and Mark Ronson are set to appear on the comedy series on December 15 alongside host Matt Damon.

Cyrus broke her lengthy social media silence earlier this month after the Malibu home she shared with fiancé Liam Hemsworth was destroyed by the California wildfires.

“Completely devestated (sic) by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left,” she tweeted on November 12. “Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet…. Donate $ , Time , Supplies. I love you more than ever, Miley.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth also both posted a heartbreaking photo of what was left of their home after the fire — a metal sign that spells out L-O-V-E.

