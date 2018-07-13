She’s just being Miley … or is she? Miley Cyrus recently deleted all of the pictures and videos on her Instagram account and her fans think that she is trying to send a message.

The 25-year-old singer, who has more than 76 million followers on the social media platform, deleted all of her posts and changed her icon to a black circle. Cyrus also deleted her Twitter icon, but still has more than 9,000 tweets on her page, most recently sharing photos from a 4th of July party.

Some fans think that the Disney alum is preparing to release new music.

“Miley Cyrus is on a social media blackout. The announcement for her new single is imminent. The world is shaking,” one fan tweeted.

A second person wrote, “due to the recent Miley Cyrus instagram photo purge, I am now listening to her all afternoon in hopes that a new album is on the way.”

“Miley blacked out her all social networks including her official website!” a third fan tweeted. “What do you think is happening?? We think it’s part of the ‘promotion’ for her new music, and you??”

A source told Us Weekly on July 2 that Cyrus is working on a new project and has “been recording at the same [Electric Lady Studio] that Lady Gaga uses.” However, other social media users think Cyrus’ deleting her photos has something to do with her longtime fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

One fan cryptically tweeted, “Miley is getting married,” after she wiped her accounts clean.

However, other users think Cyrus deleting the photos of herself and Hemsworth, 28, could be a sign that there’s trouble in paradise.

“This makes me insanely sad all those pics and Miam moments…miley and Liam’s cute comments too,” another user tweeted, alongside screenshots of the blank accounts.

Another fan wrote, “So Liam hasn’t touched instagram in 2 months and Miley has deleted all her posts…”

Cyrus is not the first celebrity to delete all of her social media content in preparation of a big announcement. Back in August, Taylor Swift wiped her accounts clean before announcing her single “Look What You Made Me Do” and her album, Reputation. More recently, Blake Lively unfollowed everyone and deleted her posts to tease her new movie, A Simple Favor.

