As Hannah Montana once said, “You can always find your way back home.”

Miley Cyrus jammed out to fellow former Disney stars on her way to Disneyland in California on Tuesday, April 2. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, kicked off her throwback session with “Stick to the Status Quo” from the 2006 Disney Channel original movie High School Musical.

“#NoQuo,” Cyrus captioned the video on her Instagram Story, tagging Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron.

Cyrus then belted out “Breaking Free” from the same movie. “This shaped a f–king generation,” she wrote on the snap.

The “Wrecking Ball” songstress based Hilary Duff for her next video, singing along to the the Younger star’s 2003 hit “So Yesterday.” (Duff starred as the title character on Disney’s Lizzie McGuire from 2001 to 2004.)

Cyrus’ trip down memory lane comes after she made headlines for cutting her hair like her former character Hannah Montana. The singer starred on the eponymous series for four seasons from 2006 to 2011.

“#NoFilter #NoWig ALL ME!” Cyrus wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 28, in a series of videos capturing her hair transformation. “Hannah is punk now,” she added on another clip.

While Cyrus previously shied away from her talking about her Disney days, she also recently recorded herself singing along to her former Hannah Montana hits after her haircut, including the show’s theme song “Best of Both Words” and “Nobody’s Perfect”

