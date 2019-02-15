Still in newlywed bliss! Liam Hemsworth revealed why he and his wife, Miley Cyrus, made the decision to get married after nearly a decade together.

“We’ve been through so much together over the last 10 years, so [I] felt like it was time,” Hemsworth, 29, told Sunday TODAY in an interview that was released on Friday, February 15. “I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actor tied the knot with the Hannah Montana alum, 26, in an intimate ceremony at their home in Nashville on December 23, 2018. “It was a really special day,” the Australian actor gushed. “It was pretty much just immediate family.”

As for how they make their relationship work with millions of eyes watching? “We just try to keep as much of it private as we can. A lot of things we can’t control, obviously,” the Hunger Games alum explained. “But I think not buying into the things that are, maybe, said about us.”

Earlier this month, Hemsworth confirmed on Live With Kelly and Ryan that Cyrus took his last name after they got hitched. He noted: “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer told Extra on Friday, February 8, that married life “seems pretty good,” but they haven’t had time to enjoy it because they’re “both just running around and working harder than ever.”

The Independence Day: Resurgence actor recently missed a few events, including the 2019 Grammy Awards and the Los Angeles premiere of Isn’t It Romantic, because he was hospitalized for kidney stones. “My man’s not well,” Cyrus told Us at the premiere on Monday, February 11. “I’m representing for him.”

The pair met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and dated on and off for several years before they said, “I do.”

