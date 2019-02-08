Introducing Mrs. Hemsworth! Liam Hemsworth opened up about the sweet gesture his wife, Miley Cyrus, orchestrated after the couple’s nuptials.

The Isn’t It Romantic star, 29, clarified during a Friday, February 8, appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that the singer, 26, is “Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually.”

He went on to explain Cyrus’ decision and just how much it will affect her day-to-day life. “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great,” he noted. “That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.’”

As for Hemsworth, the actor calls the Grammy nominee by another title: wife. “It’s become a little more normal, but the first couple of weeks it was … I mean, it’s only been a month and a half,” he said of adjusting to the moniker. “But the first couple of weeks was really foreign to me, with ‘wife’ and ‘husband.’”

The Hunger Games star also shed some light on why the pair opted for a small, secret wedding. “We never wanted to do anything too extravagant or big,” he admitted. “We find the whole thing kind of embarrassing. We know how we feel about each other. We just wanted something simple and organic with immediate family.”

Earlier on Friday, Hemsworth called the nuptials “a really special day” during an appearance on Good Morning America. The Last Song costars tied the knot in Nashville in December 2018.

“Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “Miley is so happy with her life right now. … She and Liam couldn’t be happier.”

Hemsworth gushed about the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress later that month, telling Extra: “It’s all wonderful and I feel very lucky to be with her.”

Cyrus wrote a lengthy love note to the Australia native on his birthday too. “I love having a teeth brushin’ partner & when I’m lazy how you’ll comb my hair,” she shared via Twitter and Instagram. “I even love when you shrink my favorite t-shirt in the dryer – because having a boyfriend (Oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever. … I love how you let ME be ME.”

