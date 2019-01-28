Newlywed bliss. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus stepped out for their first post-wedding public event on Saturday, January 26, and the Isn’t It Romantic actor couldn’t help but gush over his new wife.

“It’s all wonderful and I feel very lucky to be with her,” Hemsworth, 29, told Extra at the G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala in Culver City, California. The Australia native added that being married is “the same but different” because he and Cyrus, 26, have already “been together for the better part of 10 years.”

The former Disney Channel star and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate Nashville ceremony in December 2018. “It wasn’t hard [to keep the ceremony private] — we have a small group of friends,” he explained. “It was mainly immediate family — a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing. I am very happy to be where I am.”

The couple met on the set of the 2009 Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song. When asked if they plan on working together again in the future, the Hunger Games alum played it coy. “I don’t know. Maybe someday,” he told Us Weekly and other reporters. “Yeah, hopefully. I don’t know.”

Hemsworth was honored with the G’Day USA Excellence in Film award at the event and made sure to thank the “Malibu” singer during his speech. “Thank you to my beautiful wife,” he said from the stage as Cyrus proudly looked on from her seat. “You’re a sweet, sweet angel.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Independence Day: Resurgence actor told Us and other reporters that being married makes him feel “like a real man.” He quipped, “I’m just, like, a big grown adult now.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

