Newlywed bliss! Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus stunned at their first post-wedding public event on Saturday, January 26, where the Hunger Games actor gushed over his new wife and revealed what it feels like to be a married man.

“I’m just, like, a big grown adult now,” Hemsworth, 29, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the G’Day USA gala in Culver City, California. “Like a real man, I guess.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star — who was honored at the event — later gave a sweet shout-out to Cyrus, 26, during his acceptance speech. “Thank you to my beautiful wife,” Hemsworth said with a nod to the Hannah Montana alum, who was smiling proudly at him from her seat. “You’re a sweet, sweet angel.”

The pair quietly tied the knot in December 2018 at their Nashville-area home in front of close friends and family. After speculation of their nuptials swirled when pal Conrad Carr documented the celebration on his Instagram Story, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress confirmed their happy news alongside a series of black-and-white wedding photos.

With reporting by Antonia Blyth