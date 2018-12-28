They do!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot on December 23, 2018, at their home in Nashville. While the twosome kept their wedding plans under wraps, they started sharing footage with fans days after they exchanged vows.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and the Australian actor started dating in 2009 after they met on the set of The Last Song. After three years together, Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus. Their first engagement didn’t last, however, as the pair called it quits in 2013.

Less than three years later, Cyrus and Hemsworth rekindled their relationship and confirmed they were re-engaged in 2016.

Scroll through for a complete look at their nuptials: