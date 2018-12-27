When I look at you!

After Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, the duo quickly fell for one another on and offscreen. After three years of dating, the Australian actor proposed to the former Hannah Montana star in May 2012. While they split in September 2013, they were back together and re-engaged less than three years later.

On December 23, 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth secretly tied the knot at their Nashville home.

“10 years later …..” the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress captioned one sweet snap from their low-key nuptials via Instagram. Hemsworth shared the same photo and referred to Cyrus as “my love.”

Scroll through to relive their most romantic quotes about each other: