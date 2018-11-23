One year older. Miley Cyrus, who recently lost the home she shared with fiancé Liam Hemsworth to California wildfires, celebrated her 26th birthday with the The Hunger Games star and several of her family members.

In a video posted to brother Trace Cyrus’ Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 22, the “Malibu” singer can be seen covering her face as father Billy Ray Cyrus presents her with a turquoise birthday cake.

Among those looking on are Trace, 29, mom Tish Cyrus, Hemsworth, 28, and sister Noah Cyrus, all of whom join in to sing her a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Billy Ray, 57, shared a photo of the group on Instagram on Thursday. “Thankful for this moment,” he wrote. “My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all.”

Tish, 51, meanwhile, shared a flashback shot of herself on Instagram on Friday, November 23, with her middle daughter as a little girl. “Happy Birthday @mileycyrus. This is def gonna be your BEST year yet! Love you so so much… #26 #happybirthday#loveyou”

The Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design & Conquer star also shared a newer photo of the pair from the celebration, writing, “Happy Birthday Mczzzzyyyyy.”

Noah, 18, also had a sweet message for her big sister on her big day. “Happy birthday lil girl,” the “Make Me (Cry)” singer wrote on a throwback photo of Miley holding her up on Friday. “I love you endless amounts!”

As for Hemsworth, he took to social media to gush over his love on Friday with an adorable Instagram tribute to the Grammy nominee. “Happy birthday to my sweet girl,” he wrote on a photo of her hugging a puppy amid a room full of colorful balloons. “You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”

One week earlier, the Australian actor shared a photo of what was left of the longtime couple’s Malibu home after fire had ravaged the area.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he captioned a photo show of the destruction on November 13. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

He continued, “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn.”

Miley’s older sister Brandi Cyrus exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the loss of the couple’s house at Bumble and Moxy Hotel’s BumbleSpot #attheMoxy launch event in Chicago on November 15. “It, like, just doesn’t seem real,” she told Us. “And unfortunately, Miley is halfway across the world working right now, so for her, she’s probably feeling the worst of it because she feels so helpless from so far away.”

The “Your Favorite Things With Wells & Brandi” podcast cohost, 31, added, “They’re fortunate enough that they have another house to live in, so they’re trying to help raise money for all the people that don’t through the Malibu Foundation … it really is a special place.”

Other celebrities, including Robin Thicke and April Geary, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler also lost their homes in the fires, which have left more than 80 dead and hundreds of thousands more displaced.

