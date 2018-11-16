Looking at the silver lining. Brandi Cyrus opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her sister, Miley Cyrus, and the Hannah Montana alum’s fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, losing their home to the California wildfires.

“It always makes me want to cry when I think about it,” Brandi, 31, told Us at Bumble and Moxy Hotel’s BumbleSpot #attheMoxy launch event in Chicago on Thursday, November 15. “It was hard for me because I was in Denver at the time and it was, like, snowing outside, and then there’s these people in these fires. It, like, just doesn’t seem real. And unfortunately, Miley is halfway across the world working right now, so for her, she’s probably feeling the worst of it because she feels so helpless from so far away.”

The “Your Favorite Thing With Wells & Brandi” podcast host applauded Hemsworth, 28, for stepping up during the tragedy. “We were just so lucky that Liam was home and able to get all the animals out — he had just enough time to do that — and it’s not just, like, piling dogs in a truck,” she explained. “We have two huge pigs out there and mini horses, and that was the first priority was to get them out and we did, and it’s been a super sad time and I don’t think it was until Liam posted the photo with the ‘LOVE’ letters and the rubbish that it really hits you. It’s like, ‘Wow, that house is gone.’ But I think everybody is, like, really trying to remember that everything with a heartbeat made it out, and that’s what is important.”

Brandi also gave an update on how the couple are doing after the devastation. “They’re fortunate enough that they have another house to live in, so they’re trying to help raise money for all the people that don’t through the Malibu Foundation … it really is a special place,” she noted.

Hemsworth shared a photo of the couple’s burned down home on Instagram on Tuesday, November 13. “It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” the Hunger Games actor wrote. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

He continued: “I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn.”

The 25-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer spoke out about the fires on Twitter. “Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now,” she tweeted on Sunday, November 11. “My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

Meanwhile, Brandi focused on forging new relationships at the BumbleSpot #attheMoxy launch event. “It really caught my attention because the whole point of this is for people to meet in real life and make real-life connections,” she told Us. “To put their phones down and it’s such a cool space for people to make meaningful connections, you know?”

With reporting by Jessica Vacco-Bolanos

