Not in on the joke. Miley Cyrus did not enjoy her fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s latest prank: sneaking up on her in the dark to scare her.

In an Instagram video posted by the Hunger Games star on Friday, August 31, Hemsworth, 28, gives the camera a smile before terrifying Cyrus with a boogeyman-like holler.

“You f–king c–t. I hate you so … ” the 25-year-old pop star tells Hemsworth before realizing he is filming the incident. “Aw, Liam! He is so f–king annoying.”

The actor then turns back to the camera and notes, “That was a harsh one.”

“Please excuse Miley’s foul language. Got her good on this one,” Hemsworth captioned the clip. “Almost felt bad … almost.”

The Independence Day: Resurgence actor regularly taunts his fiancée. Two days prior, he shared a video of himself slamming on the brakes while driving. Cyrus, in the passenger seat, appeared to be in a cheery mood until Hemsworth pulled the stunt.

He has his fair share of purely sweet moments, too: Hemsworth posted a photo of himself, the Hannah Montana alum and their dogs with the caption, “Strolls with my girls,” on Tuesday, August 28.

Cyrus and Hemsworth warded off split rumors in July after she wiped her Instagram account clean. “They’re such a great combination,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s friend Wayne Coyne told Us Weekly in June. “You can be around them and do absolutely normal, dorky things. Trying to figure out where we’re going to eat tonight and what’s on Netflix. I know that sounds boring, but sometimes that’s the height of great living, relaxing with your friends.”

A source revealed to Us in December 2017 that the Last Song costars — who reconciled in January 2016 after their September 2013 breakup — “consider themselves married” and “still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

