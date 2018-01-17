Despite reports to the contrary, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth didn’t ring in the new year as a married couple during their recent vacation, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

While a second insider concedes the pair’s rumored relaxed nuptials during a getaway to the Killerman actor’s native Australia “would be how they would get married,” the pal notes the Voice coach, 25, would have let her loved ones in on the joyous news. “Miley hasn’t told any of her friends that she’s married,” says the source. “She would have told people after.”

After getting engaged again in 2016 following a two-year split, the couple aren’t rushing themselves into matrimony. A third source told Us in December that because Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, “consider themselves married,” the duo “still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

When the big day arrives, it’s unlikely they’ll celebrate with a lavish fete. As Cyrus’ mom, Tish Cyrus, noted on Mario Lopez’ radio show in June: “She would never do that. She’s a simple, simple girl.”

Tish – who shares Miley, Noah, Brandi, Trace and Braison with husband Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as Christopher, Billy Ray’s son from a previous relationship – would love to see her daughter have an over-the-top affair with Hemsworth. She noted: “I want all my kids to have big weddings!”

At the time, Tish explained that Miley is taking her time to enjoy engagement. “She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu,” Tish said. “She’s so happy, and she’s always like, ‘I don’t know why everybody wants us to get married. It’s so perfect.’”

