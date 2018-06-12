Sweet and simple! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are an “absolutely normal” couple, according to the pop star’s pal Wayne Coyne.

“They’re such a great combination,” the Flaming Lips frontman, 57, who has collaborated with Cyrus many times, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2018 Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 10. “You can be around them and do absolutely normal, dorky things. Trying to figure out where we’re going to eat tonight and what’s on Netflix. I know that sounds boring, but sometimes that’s the height of great living, relaxing with your friends.”

Hemsworth, 28, and the “Wrecking Ball” crooner, 25, met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song and dated on and off until he proposed in May 2012. Although they called it off in September 2013, the couple rekindled their romance in January 2016.

Coyne first befriended the “We Can’t Stop” songstress in January 2014 via a Twitter conversation. Since then, Coyne and Cyrus have written many songs together and stayed close.

“[Miley’s] crazy like us and she really is … She’s all about family, in the same way I am, but not in a hokey way, and I think we’re drawn to each other like I’m her older brother and she’s my younger sister,” Coyne told Us of working with the former Disney star. “Miley, a lot of things get attached to her, to her personality, the outrageousness or whatever. But at the heart of what she’s all about, she absolutely loves music.”

As for Hemsworth and Cyrus? A source exclusively told Us in December 2017 that the A-list couple already “consider themselves married” and “still have zero plans for an actual wedding.”

