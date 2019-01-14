More than seven things. Miley Cyrus celebrated husband Liam Hemsworth’s 29th birthday by writing him a lengthy love letter that listed her “favorite things about [her] favorite dude.”

“The way you look at me, The way you look at our dogs … our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, wrote in a note posted to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, January 13. “The way you look at your family …. Your friends …. At Strangers …. At Life ….”

Cyrus continued: “I love your dirty socks on the floor cause that means YOU’RE HOME. I love when you introduce me to a new band, so when you’re away I can listen, and it feels like you’re here. I love watching ‘The Sandlot’ with you. I love laying in bed late at night looks for new recipes, only going to sleep so we can wake up and make breakfast together while having a hot cup of coffee (almost as hot as you are).”

The “Malibu” songstress also loves the “little lines” around his eyes, the way they can communicate with each other “with just a look” and his realness, which is especially important because they are surrounded by people who are “fake AF.”

“I love having a teeth brushin’ partner & when I’m lazy how you’ll comb my hair,” she added. “I even love when you shrink my favorite t-shirt in the dryer – because having a boyfriend (Oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever. … I love how you let ME be ME.”

The former Hannah Montana actress finished her sweet message to the Australian star by talking about their unconditional love and respect for each other. “Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life,” she concluded.

The Tennessee native also uploaded two other Instagrams to celebrate Hemsworth’s special day. One video showed the Hunger Games alum singing “One Way Ticket” by The Darkness while showing off hilarious dance moves as Cyrus looked on and tried not to laugh. “HBD @liamhemsworth,” she simply captioned the clip, adding a red heart.

The final birthday post was a throwback picture of the couple making funny faces on the set of The Last Song, which is where they met. It was dated July 13, 2009.

The pair dated on and off for years before Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus in June 2012. They called off their engagement in September 2013, but eventually reconciled in January 2016 and tied the knot in late December, nearly 10 years after their first meeting.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!