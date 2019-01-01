Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth honeymooned in the snow with his family, including Chris Hemsworth, after their surprise wedding on December 23.

The singer, 26, shared photos on Instagram on Monday, December 31, showing her wearing an all-black outfit along with a matching beret as she stood on a snow-covered path and then posed with a bottle of champagne as she sat on a gold-draped sofa and by a stone fireplace decorated with 2019 spelled out with balloons.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, also posted a photo kissing the Thor star in front of the same decorations and shared a photo with a group of friends including Cyrus.

While the singer’s groom wasn’t visible in any of the photos, he was tagged in a pic of Chris posted by their big brother, Luke Hemsworth, who has also been enjoying the winter wonderland with his wife, Samantha.

As previously reported, Liam and Cyrus confirmed on Wednesday, December 26, that they’d tied the knot in Franklin, Tennessee, after nine years of dating on and off. The nuptials were attended by Cyrus’ parents and siblings as well as Liam’s brothers.

Scroll down to see pics from the Hemsworth family getaway.