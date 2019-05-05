Liam Hemsworth knows how to make his wife laugh! The Isn’t It Romantic actor hilariously trolled Miley Cyrus on Saturday, May 4, as she prepared to surprise the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee.

As the duo walked toward a private plane, Hemsworth, 29, saw the perfect opportunity to toy with the Hannah Montana alum, 26. The Australian actor shared multiple Instagram Stories of himself belting out a version of Cyrus’ 2009 hit song “Party in the U.S.A.” while he panned the camera to the songstress.

“Hey Miley! Miley, hey, Miley!” he said in between himself shouting “Yeah, yeah, yeah … Party in the U.S.A. yeah, yeah yeah …”

Cyrus, for her part, couldn’t help but crack a smile as she turned around and looked at her hubby before she pulled out her cellphone to record his antics. Hemsworth then jogged toward her as they giggled together.

Later on Saturday, Cyrus took the stage at the music festival where she wasn’t scheduled to perform, but gave the audience a semi-private concert. She captured a series of photos and videos from the day adding, “home sweet home” on a handful of them, with a nod to her Nashville roots.

In video obtained by TMZ, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer also gave a shout out to Britney Spears screaming “Free Britney!” during her performance of “Party in the U.S.A.” (In the song, Cyrus sings, “That’s when the D.J. dropped my favorite tune / And a Britney song was on.”)

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the “Toxic” songstress left treatment after 30-day stint. “She’s going to continue with outpatient [treatment] three days a week and she’s taking her medication as prescribed,” a source told Us, noting that the Grammy winner is feeling “revitalized.”

Cyrus’ Saturday surprise isn’t the only secret she’s briefly kept from fans in recent months. The Disney Channel alum tied the knot with Hemsworth in a private ceremony at their Nashville house in December.

Speculation surfaced that the couple — who met and began dating after costarring together on the 2010 romantic film The Last Song — wed when photos and videos surfaced from the celebration. Cyrus confirmed their happy news with pictures of her own.

