Two of the three leads from Isn’t It Romantic got married this month, and Rebel Welson joked that her nuptials are just around the corner too!

Following the weddings of Priyanka Chopra and Liam Hemsworth, who both costar with Wilson in the upcoming film, the Aussie actress pointed out the coincidence on Instagram.

“@liamhemsworth’s now married, @priyankachopra’s now married,” she observed on Thursday, December 27. “Ummm I think ISN’T IT ROMANTIC has the MOST loved up cast ever? So i’m pretty sure I’m next …so I’m about to tear up these holidays!”

Chopra, 36, married Nick Jonas in a weeks-long celebration in India starting on December 1. After holding their third wedding reception on December 20, the newlyweds headed to London to spend Christmas with their family members, including Nick’s brother, Joe Jonas, and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth, 28, married Miley Cyrus at their Nashville-area home on December 23 after the couple dated on and off for nearly 10 years. Coincidentally, Cyrus, 26, said she might “end up marrying Nick Jonas” during an interview a decade ago.

If Wilson isn’t joking about tying the knot soon, she’s been keeping her love life on the down-low! Her last known relationship was with stuntman Aden Stay, who later dated Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham.

In Isn’t It Romantic, Wilson plays an architect named Natalie who wakes up one day in a clichéd, PG-13 romantic comedy unrevised. Hemsworth plays love interest Blake, and Chopra portrays a “yoga ambassador” named Isabella. The fantasy comedy hits theaters on February 14, 2019.

