Ten years before their weddings fell within weeks of each other, Miley Cyrus had marriage with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas on the brain.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, opened up about her split from the former Jonas Brothers member in a 2008 interview with Seventeen. She seemed optimistic about a reconciliation at the time.

“Maybe he’ll be my best friend for the rest of my life or maybe I’ll end up marrying Nick Jonas!” she declared to the magazine.

The Disney Channel duo were notoriously tight-lipped about their romance when they were together. “Nick and I loved each other,” the Hannah Montana alum admitted to Seventeen at the time. “We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn’t fun.”

Jonas, 26, and Cyrus dated from 2006 to late 2007. The Scream Queens alum later admitted he wrote the 2013 song “Wedding Bells” about her. The lyrics read: “I don’t wanna love if it’s not you / I don’t wanna hear the wedding bells prove / That we can’t try one last time.”

Coincidentally, the exes each tied the knot in December 2018. Though, they didn’t exchange vows with each other.

Cyrus confirmed on Wednesday, December 26, that she and longtime fiancé Liam Hemsworth married on Sunday, December 23, following much speculation. “10 years later …..” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and the Hunger Games star, 28, hugging in their wedding attire.

The duo met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. The Australia native proposed in June 2012. The couple split in September 2013 but reconciled in January 2016.

Meanwhile, Jonas wed Priyanka Chopra on December 1 in a Western ceremony in Jodhpur, India. The pair participated in a traditional Hindu ceremony the following day and later celebrated with three receptions.

The Quantico alum, 36, and the “Jealous” singer got engaged in July after two months of dating.

