All the bells and whistles! From what was served for dinner to the song the bridal party entered to, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra pulled out all the stops when it came to their wedding and Us Weekly has exclusive info as to what took place at their first celebration.

The pair kicked off their big day with breakfast at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, before heading out to get the party started. Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, had some time alone — with photographers — as they posed for solo pics from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. before heading to their nuptials.

Inside the western ceremony, the groom’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr., delivered a message before the couple exchanged vows and rings in the nearly two hour event which included prayer, communion, proclamation of their marriage and the presentation of the couple. (They are marrying a second time on Sunday, December 2, in a Hindu ceremony.) Following the “I do’s,” the bridal party along with the newlyweds spent some time together posing for more pictures while High Tea was served to the guests.

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge was the classic tune that played as bridesmaids and groomsmen — including Jonas’ brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas — entered the reception.

Jonas and Chopra, for their part, entered the party and shortly after headed to cut their wedding cake as three minutes of fireworks lit up the sky. The pair then twirled around the floor for their first dance to Roberta Flack’s “First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

After the “Chains” crooner shared a mother-son dance with his mom, Denise Jonas, the sit-down dinner began with amuse bouche. The speeches began at about 7:45 p.m.. and Indian singer Manasi Scott performed from 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. leading up to the after party.

Following their celebrations, the pair gushed over their Sangeet — an Indian celebration that blends family during an evening of music and dancing — in multiple Instagram posts on Sunday, December 2.

“Priyanka and I have been looking forward to the Sangeet … to see what each side of the family had put together,” Jonas began a lengthy caption alongside a series of pictures and videos from the night. “We’re both so full of gratitude for the effort and the love put forth by both families. What an amazing start to a lifetime!!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!