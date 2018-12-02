What happens when two wildly talented people get married? Their wedding brings the heat when it comes to entertainment — and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas did just that alongside their family and friends during their sangeet celebration on Saturday, December 1.

The couple tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Saturday, and the Sangeet portion of their celebrations had no shortage of song and dance.

The traditional Indian festivity, which celebrates the bringing together of two families, featured a musical performance from the groom’s brother Joe Jonas, while Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner, took the stage to dance with the newlywed’s family and friends.

Scroll down to take a look at the joyous occasion!