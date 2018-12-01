Celebrating before “I do”! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took part in a Mehendi ceremony ahead of their nuptials, and the couple could not have looked more thrilled to be almost tying the knot.

The Quantico alum, 36, and the former Jonas Brothers member, 26, shared photos from the shindig on Instagram on Saturday, December 1, shortly after news of their official married status broke.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” the pair wrote. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

In the gallery of pics, Chopra and Jonas laugh and have fun with friends and family. Sophie Turner, who is engaged to the “Chains” singer’s brother Joe Jonas, makes an appearance, looking very excited for the event. The Baywatch actress wears a colorful dress with her hair twisted up, while her beau sports a tan ensemble.

Indian wedding planner and Sonal J. Shah Event Consultants founder Sonal J. Shah explained the purpose of the Mehendi ceremony to Us. “That’s where the bride gets all of the henna put on her hands. All of the main family members do,” he said. “Hundreds of years ago, people couldn’t afford jewelry, so they would apply plant dye known better as henna. Back in the day, the henna decoration was what people could afford. It was like decorating the bride in jewelry because they couldn’t afford real jewelry. The henna design is really intricate and beautiful.”

