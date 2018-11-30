A weekend to remember! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are pulling out all the stops for their nuptials.

Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, kicked off their packed wedding weekend with a welcome dinner for guests on Thursday, November 29, a source tells Us Weekly. The following four days, the couple and their family and friends will take part in two wedding ceremonies and multiple pre-marriage rituals.

Us broke the news in May that the Disney alum and the actress were in a relationship. Two months later, Jonas popped the question. The duo opened up to Vogue magazine about planning their wedding earlier this month.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra told the outlet in a story published on Wednesday, November 28.

Jonas added: “Two very different cultures and religious backgrounds, and the beauty of it was, there was so much love and acceptance for our side.”

Scroll through for a full schedule of their wedding festivities: