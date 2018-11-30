The wedding of a lifetime! Celebrities from near and far are gathering in Jodhpur, India this weekend to celebrate Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding.

The star-studded four-day occasion will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace and will be opulent as ever. “People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra, 36, teased to Vogue in a profile published on Thursday, November 29. “Two very different cultures and religious backgrounds, and the beauty of it was, there was so much love and acceptance for our side.”

Scroll down to find out which A-listers will attend the extravagant affair!