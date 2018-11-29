So in love, one lifetime isn’t enough! Nick Jonas revealed in a new interview that if he had his way, he’d spend plenty more time with his bride-to-be, Priyanka Chopra.

The couple, who are set to wed with two ceremonies in Rajasthan, India, in December, will soon be walking around a fire seven times during a traditional Indian service to symbolize each of the seven lifetimes they’ll spend together once married.

The “Jealous” singer, 26, however, admitted he would add to that count if he could: “I’ll take seven more,” he told Vogue during his love’s January cover interview.

The soon-to-be newlyweds revealed several other details from their upcoming nuptials during the interview — like the fact that the musician will be riding in on a horse!

“Are you comfortable on a horse?” Chopra, 36, asked her soon-to-be husband. “I am,” he replied. “I can’t wait.”

In addition to their Indian ceremony, the twosome will also be joined in matrimony with a Christian service by Jonas’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., during their three-day celebration.

“The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” a source told Us Weekly in September. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

The Disney alum and the former Miss World kicked off the festivities on Sunday, November 25, with a ‘puja’ (a.k.a. Hindu pre-marriage ritual) at the home of Chopra’s family in Mumbai.

Us exclusively revealed that the pair began dating in May one year after walking the 2017 Met Gala red carpet together. They got engaged in July and made it official with a traditional Roka ceremony the following month.

