Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ready to say, “I do!” The two kicked off their wedding festivities on Sunday, November 25, as they landed in the Quantico alum’s native India.

From traditional celebrations to being surrounded by family and friends, Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, had a jam-packed week leading up to becoming husband and wife.

Scroll down to take a look into the soon-to-be newlyweds prenuptial parties!