Double the love. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are set to have two wedding ceremonies, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

In addition to having Western and Indian ceremonies in India, the 26-year-old singer and the Quantico alum, 37, will host an event to celebrate their nuptials in New York. A source also notes that the pair are holding a welcome dinner for guests in India on Thursday, November 29, and a Sangeet, a traditional pre-wedding celebration, on Friday, November 30.

Jonas and Chopra kicked off their prenuptial celebrations on Wednesday, November 28, in Mumbai with a traditional Puja ceremony at the Chopras’ home to spiritually honor the upcoming occasion.

The Disney alum’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, arrived in India two days before the Puja ceremony. Kevin Jonas, meanwhile, was en route to Chopra’s native country with his wife, Danielle Jonas, on Wednesday. Danielle, 32, was noticeably absent from her future sister-in-law’s bachelorette party earlier this month because she and Kevin were moving.

“Moving to another house stinks,” Danielle commented on one of Chopra’s Instagram pics from her weekend-long party in Amsterdam. “Wish I could have gone. I’m glad you guys are having fun!”

The Baywatch star then replied: “We missed u babe!!”

One person who will not be making the journey for the nuptials? Chopra’s pal Duchess Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, multiple source tell Us.

“Meghan will not be going to Priyanka’s wedding, especially now that she is pregnant,” one source noted.

Chopra, for her part, attended Meghan’s royal nuptials to Harry back in May. Later that month, Us broke the news that the former Miss World and Jonas were dating. The “Chains” crooner popped the question in July.

