Her presence didn’t go unnoticed! Priyanka Chopra gave a sweet shoutout to her soon-to-be sister-in-law Danielle Jonas after the Married to Jonas alum missed the actress’ bachelorette party.

“Payjamas are cool ..,” the Quantico actress, 36, captioned an Instagram picture on Tuesday, November 6, that shows her surrounded by a group of her “#bridesquad” in pink PJs.

She then added the names of ladies who didn’t attend the weekend festivities, including the 32-year-old former E! reality star — who is married to Kevin Jonas — writing, “you were missed.”

The previous day, Danielle seemingly expressed her sadness about missing out on the weekend-long party in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

“Moving to another house stinks,” she commented underneath one of the Baywatch star’s Instagram pictures. “Wish I could have gone. I’m glad you guys are having fun!”

Chopra appeared to understand Danielle’s prior obligations, responding, “we missed u babe!!”

Of those who did party alongside Chopra ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas was yet another future in-law. Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, appeared to have a blast celebrating with the former Bollywood star.

Beyond being present in most of Chopra’s photos from the weekend, the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress could be seen in an adorable shot following the jam-packed days of fun.

“The morning after …,” Chopra captioned the pic that showed her leaning on Turner’s shoulder as the two sat on a chair holding pink flasks and rocking “hungover” eye masks. “#TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet”

Their mother-in-law to-be, Denise Jonas, got in on the fun, commenting, “I know how to fix that,” along with two champagne flute emojis.

Chopra and the “Chains” crooner, 26, got engaged in July, and a source told Us in October that the lovebirds are set to tie the knot “in India in December.”

