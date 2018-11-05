Nick Jonas’ mom might not have attended Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette party, but she sure got in on the fun through social media comments — including a message to both her soon-to-be daughter-in-laws.

Following a weekend of celebrations, Chopra, 36, posted a sweet picture of herself alongside Joe Jonas’ fiancée, Sophie Turner, to Instagram on Monday, November 5.

“The morning after … ” the Quantico alum captioned a pic that shows her and the Game of Thrones actress, 22, lounging on a navy blue couch, grasping pink flasks with eye masks that read “hungover” worn on their foreheads. “#TheJSisters #Bachelorette @sophiet”

Denise Jonas was quick to share her wisdom with the future Jonas ladies. “I know how to fix that,” she wrote along with two champagne flute emojis.

And that wasn’t the first time the proud mama took to the comment section to make her presence known during the weekend celebration ahead of Chopra and Nick Jonas’ December wedding.

The Baywatch actress kicked off the festivities with a stunning selfie on Saturday, November 3, simply captioned “#BacheloretteVibes,” in which she rocked a white off-the-shoulder sweater.

Chopra’s mother-in-law to-be made sure to give a simple piece of advice. “Be good,” Denise commented, adding the red heart emoji.

The former Bollywood star — who got engaged to the “Chains” crooner, 26, in July — partied in Amsterdam alongside a group of pals and documented the celebrations in multiple posts.

“Red, white and Bride!!!” Chopra concluded a series of pictures from the weekend on Sunday, sharing a group shot of the friends all dressed to the nines.

Prior to the girls weekend, Chopra celebrated her bridal shower surrounded by family and friends on October 28, in New York City at the Tiffany’s Blue Box Café. Earlier that month, a source told Us Weekly that the couple is set to tie the knot in the actress’ native India in December.

