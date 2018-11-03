Priyanka Chopra is soaking up all the pre-wedding fun! The Quantico star began celebrating her bachelorette party festivities on Saturday, November 3, ahead of her December nuptials to Nick Jonas.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram sharing her excitement that garnered well-wishes from her soon-to-be mother-in-law.

“#BacheloretteVibes,” Chopra captioned a pic on her Story that shows a bottle of champagne chilling, pink and gold balloons and a bouquet of gorgeous roses.

The India native later posted a picture of herself grinning ear-to-ear with the sun shining on her dark hair. Using the same #BacheloretteVibes hashtag, the bride-to-be showed off her glimmering diamond engagement ring and wore an off-the-shoulder white sweater.

“Be good,” Jonas’ mom, Denise Jonas, commented on the photo adding the red heart emoji. According to social media posts from multiple pals of Chopra, the girls outing appeared to take place in Amsterdam — with great views and delicious food!

Chopra’s bachelorette party comes less than one week after she was celebrated by family and friends at a stunning bridal shower on Sunday, October 28. The philanthropist looked beautiful in a white Marchesa dress as she was surrounded by love at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City.

In attendance at the party were famous faces including Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as the former Bollywood star’s future brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, his wife, Danielle Jonas, and their 4-year-old daughter Alena.

A source told Us Weekly last month that the Baywatch actress and the 26-year-old “Chains” crooner plan to tie the knot “in India in December.” Chopra and Jonas sealed their relationship with an engagement in July, after just two months of dating.

Another insider told Us in September that the couple “really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them.”

The insider added: “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!