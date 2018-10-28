Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Bridal Shower Ahead of Nick Jonas Wedding

Priyanka Chopra is a beaming bride-to-be! The actress was celebrated by family and friends at her bridal shower on Sunday, October 28, ahead of her December wedding with fiancé Nick Jonas.

The 36-year-old Quantico actress stunned in a gorgeous white strapless dress as she celebrated at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City. The party in her honor was thrown by bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, with guests including Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o and Chopra’s future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and her daughter Alena. When asked how excited she was for the party as she was entering the venue on Sunday night, the former Bollywood star replied, “So much.”

She shared a photo on her Instagram Story earlier on Sunday as she prepared for the party, showing her getting her hair and makeup done as her friends stood beside her. “My girls r in town!” the bride-to-be captioned the pic, adding the hashtags #anyreasontoparty and #preweddingcelebrations.

Chopra is set to tie the knot with the 26-year-old “Chains” crooner “in India in December,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The Baywatch star hasn’t shied away from sharing her adoration for Jonas since news of their engagement broke in July.

She recently shared a sweet photo to Instagram that shows her cuddling up with her beau. “Bae,” she captioned a post on October 23 that shows her arms draped over the former boybander while he holds onto her hand.

As for their quick engagement, Chopra gushed over their relationship in an interview earlier this month.

“I didn’t think it would be so easy to be with someone,” she dished to Extra. “And that’s the best part about it. He makes everything so easy.”

Jonas, for his part, has already expressed his excitement for his future wife.

“Future Mrs. Jonas,” he wrote alongside an intimate Instagram pic of the two in August. “My heart. My love.”

A source told Us in October that the pair “keep talking about starting a family together,” and that following their “I Do’s!” Chopra and Jonas are anxious to begin their journey to parenthood.

“Nick and Priyanka can’t wait to get married,” the insider told Us. “They have amazing chemistry and can’t wait to have kids.”

The source, however, noted that the duo “are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying,” adding that “it’s definitely on the agenda.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!