Priyanka Chopra Reveals the ‘Best Part’ About Nick Jonas Engagement

She’s glowing! Priyanka Chopra couldn’t help but gush about her fiancé, Nick Jonas, and revealed why the pair are the perfect match.

“I didn’t think it would be so easy to be with someone,” the Quantico star, 36, told Extra on Tuesday, October 9, at the 2018 Tiffany Blue Book launch party. “And that’s the best part about it. He makes everything so easy.”

Chopra also raved about her 4-carat diamond engagement ring, which talking about makes her “all blush and girly and giggly.”

Back in July, Jonas, 26, shut down a Tiffany’s store in London to purchase the impressive sparkler before popping the question. While Chopra was “complete[ly] surprised” when Jonas asked for her hand in marriage after two months of dating, she couldn’t be happier with her new stone. “It’s really elegant and he did really well,” she said. “He knew what I would like.”

The future spouses crossed paths year before they got serious. “We’ve known each other for a couple years, but we’ve only dated for just a little while,” she noted to E! News at the event. “But I think that’s the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing that faith is so important to us.”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the actress and the “Chains” singer “want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures” for their big day: “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

They are also eager to expand their brood after tying the knot. “Nick and Priyanka can’t wait to get married. They have amazing chemistry and can’t wait to have kids,” added a second insider. “They are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying. But it’s definitely on the agenda.”

