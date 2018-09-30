Marriage on the mind! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding day is almost here, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” the insider tells Us. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Adds the source: “When [Priyanka] met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match.”

The Quantico alum, 36, and the “Chains” singer, 26, got engaged in July, two months after Us exclusively reported that they had started dating. The pair, who celebrated their happy news in August in Mumbai, India, surrounded by both of their families, are on the same page about having traditional nuptials.

A second source previously told Us that Chopra “wants an Indian wedding” and the Camp Rock Star has been “super supportive of her and he’s thrilled.”

The actress’ mom, Madhu Chopra, opened up about her daughter’s romance with the Disney alum following their August engagement party. “It’s all destiny,” she told After Hrs. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

