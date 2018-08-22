Mother knows best. Priyanka Chopra’s mom, Madhu Chopra, opened up about her daughter’s engagement to Nick Jonas, sharing details about wedding plans and their roka ceremony.

“Priyanka has always been ambitious about her career and I was just supporting her and wishing the best for her, as a mother. I used to pester her, but in the last two [to] three years, I had stopped,” Madhu told After Hrs, according to DNA India. “I had given up.”

She added: “It’s all destiny.” Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s engagement on July 27 after two months of dating.

Madhu felt it was “too early to form an opinion” about Jonas after his first visit to Mumbai to meet the 36-year-old Quantico alum’s family. Now, she has been wooed by the “Jealous” singer after he and his family visited India for the couple’s traditional Indian engagement celebration earlier this month. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him,” she explained. “He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

She knew Jonas, 25, had to be a catch if her daughter thought so. “I always trust Priyanka’s judgment; she’s not impulsive,” she noted. “She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good.”

Madhu is one of the people closest to the bride, but even she doesn’t know when the pair will tie the knot. “They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon. These are just baseless rumors,” she said. “Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.”

The actress’ mom also shared inside details from the couple’s roka ceremony, which took place in Mumbai on Saturday, August 18: “My daughter knew I wanted a roka before the marriage, so she never said ‘no.’ I haven’t forced any of my thoughts on her, but I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That’s my only wish. I started the roka with a puja [prayer], which is important for me. I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative.”

She also mentioned that she became “emotional” during the prayer because Priyanka’s father, the late Ashok Chopra, will not be able to see his daughter get married.

Meanwhile, Jonas impressed Madhu at the ceremony. “Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja,” she said. “It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji [priest] said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents [Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas] did it beautifully. They are nice people.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!