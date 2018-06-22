Nick Jonas Travels to India With Priyanka Chopra

Heating up! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra stepped out together for a date night in her home country of India.

The pair kept close walking through the streets of mumbai on Friday, June 22. Jonas, 25, also shared a video of Chopra, 35, giggling on his Instagram Story that evening.

“Her,” the “Chains” crooner simply captioned the cute vid, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the end of May that Jonas and the Quantico star are seeing each other after they sparked romance rumors over Memorial Day weekend when they were spotted out together at The Hollywood Bowl and a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

“It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other,” a source told Us on May 29.

The duo’s trip to India comes two weeks after Jonas brought Chopra as his date to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Disney alum and the Baywatch actress were spotted together at JFK Airport on June 8 and the Daily Mail published footage of the couple walking arm-in-arm at the Jonas family nuptials the following day.

A source told Us earlier this month that Jonas and Chopra’s romance does not come as a surprise to their friends.

“People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry,” the source told Us on June 6. “Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!