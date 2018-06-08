Out and about! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just stepped out together for the first time since Us Weekly exclusively confirmed their relationship.

The 25-year-old singer and the Quantico star, 35, were spotted at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday, June 8. While Jonas kept it casual in black pants and a jean jacket for the outing, Chopra rocked a matching light pink top and pants with a white blazer. The pair kept close as they walked through the airport.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 29 that the duo started seeing each other. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other,” a source told Us at the time.

The pair first sparked romance rumors over Memorial Day weekend when they were seen together at the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25. Jonas and Chopra also attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game and had dinner in West Hollywood over that holiday weekend.

“People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry,” a source told Us on Wednesday, June 8, of the couple. “Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

The relationship may be new, but Jonas and Chopra have not been shy about their love for one another. After the Disney alum posted an Instagram video of himself next to a koala bear at a zoo in Australia on Wednesday, June 6, the actress commented, “Who is cuter? Lol.”

Three days earlier, Jonas left a flirty message on Chopra’s Instagram. “That smile,” he wrote on Sunday, June 3, with a red heart emoji.

Jonas has been previously linked to Olivia Culpo, Georgia Fowler and Kate Hudson. According an insider, Jonas “loves women who are mature like him,” which “usually means he dates a little outside of his age bracket.”

