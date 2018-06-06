These two aren’t shy with their love! Priyanka Chopra posted a flirty comment on her new beau Nick Jonas’ Instagram on Wednesday, June 6.

The “Anywhere” singer, 25, shared a video of himself waving and posing next to a koala bear at Taronga Zoo Sydney during his trip to Australia. The Quantico alum, 35, commented, “Who is cuter? Lol.”

Hi! 👋🏼 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 5, 2018 at 9:16pm PDT

Chopra’s reply came three days after Jonas commented on a photo of his new lady love laughing with two of her friends while eating cheeseburgers at In-N-Out. “That smile,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on May 29 that the pair are an item. “It’s brand new,” a source said after the former Jonas Brothers member and the actress went on a series of romantic dates, including a Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl, a Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodgers Stadium, and dinner at Toca Madera in West Hollywood.

“People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

Chopra isn’t the first older woman whom Jonas has dated. He was previously linked to Kate Hudson, who is 14 years his senior, and Delta Goodrem, who is eight years older than he is.

