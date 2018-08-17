Future in-laws bonding! Nick Jonas and his parents have officially touched down in India to meet his fiancée Priyanka Chopra’s family.

The 25-year-old singer was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, August 16, with his father Kevin Jonas Sr., and his mother, Denise. A source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this week that the Jonas family was headed to Chopra’s home country ahead of the pair’s nuptials.

“It’s a tradition to go and meet the family before the wedding,” the source exclusively told Us. “Priyanka wants an Indian wedding. He’s super supportive of her and he’s thrilled.”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 27 that Jonas proposed to the Quantico alum after a few months of dating. An insider told Us at the time that the “Chains” crooner shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in London to make a “special” purchase. During their trip abroad, a second source also revealed that Jonas and Chopra spent time with Duchess Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, at their country home. Chopra — a friend of the Suits alum — attended the royal wedding on May 19.

Earlier this week, Chopra debuted her engagement ring on fellow Bollywood star Raveena Tandon’s Instagram. The actress was all smiles in the sweet selfie shared on Tuesday, August 14, sporting a huge rock on her left hand.

This marks the couple’s second trip to India together. The Disney alum and the Baywatch actress stepped out together for a date night on the streets of Mumbai on June 22 and again on June 28 to attend Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement bash.

While neither Jonas nor Chopra have publicly spoken out about their engagement, an eyewitness exclusively told Us that he thanked a fan who congratulated him on the news at his John Varvatos event in New York City on August 8.

