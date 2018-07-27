When Nick met Harry! Priyanka Chopra introduced Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to her love, Nick Jonas, during a visit to the royal’s country home, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The “Chains” singer, 25, and the Quantico star, 36, enjoyed some time at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s house in Oxfordshire, England, the same week Jonas popped the question.

The twosome were spotted together in London on July 17, one day before the actress turned 36. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, were also seen in the capital of England, enjoying a meal at the Italian restaurant Novikov. A source confirmed to Us on July 20 that the Kingdom alum was shopping at Tiffany & Co in London, seemingly buying Chopra’s engagement ring.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, July 27, that Nick and Chopra are engaged. A third insider told Us that Chopra “was thrilled” after the Disney alum proposed. While she did not expect the engagement to happen so soon — Us exclusively revealed in May that the twosome were dating — the insider said Chopra suspected Nick might propose at some point.

The insider added: “Nick really loves her.”

News of the pair’s engagement comes two months after Chopra attended Harry and Meghan’s nuptials at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. She arrived at the wedding with fellow actress Abigail Spencer.

Chopra, who is close friends with the duchess, exclusively confirmed to Us in April that she was going to the royal wedding.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Chopra told Us at the time. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan.”

As for Chopra’s upcoming trip down the aisle, the insider told Us that the pair “want to get married very soon.”

