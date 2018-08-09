Nick Jonas Thanks Fan Who Congratulates Him on Priyanka Chopra Engagement

Where in the world is Priyanka Chopra? Nick Jonas celebrated the launch of his new John Varvatos fragrance, but his fiancée was noticeably absent from the shindig.

The 25-year-old “Chains” singer and the Quantico alum were expected to attend the Nick Jonas for John Varvatos event in New York together on Wednesday, August 8, but she didn’t show. All seems well with the pair, though. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly when a partygoer congratulated the Disney alum on his engagement, he graciously responded, “Thanks, man.”

While Chopra, 36, may not have been there in person, she praised her fiancé — Us confirmed their engagement on July 27 after two months of dating — on her Instagram Story. “Congratulations @nickjonas and @johnvarvatos! Go get it!” she captioned a pic of the cologne bottle on Thursday, August 9, adding a “lit” sticker. “’Fragrance makes us dream.’”

So where was the Baywatch actress? According to her Instagram account, Chopra has been in Mumbai the past few days. She shared a selfie working out in the gym on Tuesday, August 7. “In between sets..” she wrote. “#selfiefirst #trainingday.”

Although his bride-to-be was busy elsewhere, Jonas’ brother, Joe Jonas, accompanied him to the party. The DNCE frontman, 28, posted a cheeky photo of the siblings on Instagram on Thursday, captioned: “Love my fans. #fanlove.”

Nick took the stage at one point in the night to note his inspiration for the fragrance. “Thank you all so much for coming,” he told the crowd. “This collaboration was inspired by my grandfather who walked into a room with his cologne first and then his personality, larger than life.”

The Scream Queens alum then lauded Varvatos: “And this is a special birthday. It’s John’s birthday. Let’s all sing.” He sang a line of his hit “Jealous” and later “Happy Birthday.”

Earlier this week, Chopra avoided questions about her romance while at a panel discussion in India. “My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption,” she said on Monday, August 6. “Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself.”

She added: “My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don’t think I need to give explanations … Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed. Mostly, I tell my publicists, ‘Let it be. Today’s news is tomorrow’s trash.’”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!