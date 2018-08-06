Priyanka Chopra was certainly “Close” to fiancé Nick Jonas as he performed in Singapore on Sunday, August 5. But at a Q&A the following day, she kept mum on the topic of the new romance.

The 36-year-old actress dodged questions about her engagement at a panel discussion in India on Monday, August 6, according to E! News. “My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption,” she said at the New Delhi event. “Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me. I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself.”

She continued: “My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone. I am not running for office, so I don’t think I need to give explanations … Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed. Mostly, I tell my publicists, ‘Let it be. Today’s news is tomorrow’s trash.’”

Meanwhile, videos from concertgoers at the previous night’s MTV Spotlight concert show the Quantico star dancing and cheering in the front row as Jonas, 25, belted out his hits.

JUST LOOK AT HER DANCING pic.twitter.com/9eKYi0O0bA — rozana LOVES DEMI (@ddlaniharmony) August 5, 2018

The couple started dating around May, the same month they arrived at the 2018 Met Gala together. “People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry,” a source told Us Weekly shortly after news of the relationship broke.

And in July, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the duo were engaged. One source told Us that Chopra thought Jonas might pop the question but didn’t expect it to happen quite so soon.

“She was thrilled,” the insider added. “Nick really loves her. They want to get married very soon.”

The couple have been showing off PDA in person and online in the past two months. They attended the June 9 wedding of one of Jonas’ cousins, for instance, and traveled to India two weeks later to meet Chopra’s mother. And on July 20, a source told Us that the “Anywhere” singer shut down London’s Tiffany & Co. to make a “special” purchase.

On social media, meanwhile, Jonas commented on one of Chopra’s recent Instagram photos of herself, saying, “That smile.” And when he posted an Instagram video of himself with a koala, she commented, “Who is cuter?”

