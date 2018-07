Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ready for the next step! Us Weekly confirmed on July 27 that the “Chains” crooner and Quantico actress are engaged. Though the news of their engagement comes just two months after they began dating, the pair have both been open about the importance of family and spending their life with the right person.

Scroll down to take a look back at all the sweet things Jonas and Chopra have said about love and marriage.