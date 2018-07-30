Nick Jonas is celebrating with some cold brews! The singer stepped out in New York City on Sunday, July 29, for the first time since the news of his engagement to Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas, 25, was spotted leaving a liquor store with a six-pack of Coors Light beers. He appeared to be in good spirits while walking back to his car and sipping a bottle of orange juice. He wore an all-black Adidas outfit and accessorized with aviator sunglasses, a Laval cross body bag and a gold wristwatch.

The outing came two days after Us Weekly confirmed that the “Home” singer popped the question to the Quantico alum, 36, in London about two months into their relationship. “She was thrilled,” a source told Us of the proposal. “Nick really loves her. They want to get married very soon.”

The couple began dating in late May after spending time together in Los Angeles over Memorial Day weekend. Just a few weeks later, Jonas brought Chopra as his plus-one to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where the actress met her beau’s family. In late June, the pair flew to Chopra’s native India to meet her mother, Madhu, and attend a pre-engagement party for businessman Akash Ambani. “They are obviously serious enough to the point that they are meeting each other’s families, which is clearly a huge deal,” a source told Us at the time.

Jonas and Chopra’s tour of the world continued in late July, when they traveled to London. The former Jonas Brothers member shut down a local Tiffany & Co. store on July 20, seemingly to purchase an engagement ring for his fiancée. A source told Us exclusively that the future bride and groom also visited Chopra’s friend Duchess Meghan and the Suits alum’s husband, Prince Harry, during their trip.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!