These two clean up nicely! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their new relationship to the next level, getting all dressed up and attending a soiree during their romantic trip to her native India.

The “Jealous” singer, 25, and the Quantico star, 35, arrived arm-in-arm at Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement bash in Mumbai on Thursday, June 28. Chopra donned a gorgeous red sari, accented with a gold bracelet and earrings. Meanwhile, Jonas sported a dapper navy and plaid suit with a gold statement watch.

The blossoming couple took their love abroad when they stepped out for a date night in Mumbai on June 22. That same night, Jonas shared a video of his new girlfriend on his Instagram Story, captioned “Her” with a heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this week, Chopra coyly hinted at her romance by posting a photo of Jonas and a man who appeared to be her brother standing on the beach. She wrote of the shot, “My favourite men,” and added a heart-eye emoji for good measure.

Ambani’s shindig was not the pair’s first big event. The Baywatch actress accompanied the former Jonas Brothers member to his cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 9.

Romance rumors began when Chopra and Jonas were spotted together at The Hollywood Bowl and a Los Angeles Dodgers game over Memorial Day weekend. Us Weekly exclusively reported on May 29 that the duo are dating. A source told Us at the time: “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

The two exchanged flirty comments on Instagram in the days after the news broke. “That smile,” Jonas replied on a photo of his lady love eating In-N-Out on June 3. Chopra later joined in, commenting on a June 6 video of her beau with a koala: “Who is cuter? Lol.”

An insider elaborated on their connection to Us earlier this month: “People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry. Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

