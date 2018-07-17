This is the Jonas Brothers reunion fans have been waiting for! Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas went on a double date with Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner in London.

The couples celebrated Chopra’s upcoming birthday — she turns 36 on Wednesday, July 18 — at 34 Mayfair restaurant in London. Nick was photographed holding the Quantico star’s hand as they faced the paparazzi outside the eatery. The “Jealous” singer, 25, led in a plaid maroon button-down shirt, coordinated maroon pants and black slip-on sneakers. Meanwhile, the actress went summer casual in a gray-and-white striped sundress and white heels.

Joe and the Game of Thrones actress also strolled hand-in-hand and she held tight to his arm. The DNCE frontman, 28, sported a leopard print button-down with black pants and sneakers while his 22-year-old fiancée — they announced their engagement in October 2017 — donned a yellow cropped T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The former bandmates’ brother Kevin Jonas was also in attendance at the family dinner.

Chopra has made herself right at home with the Jonas family since first being linked to the “Chains” singer in May. She accompanied Nick to his cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 9 and spent the 4th of July in New York with his brood.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the duo’s willingness to introduce each other to their families shows just how real their relationship is: “They are obviously serious enough to the point that they are meeting each other’s families, which is clearly a huge deal.”

But is another Jonas engagement in the cards? The insider added that Nick is “not rushing to get engaged,” but is “obsessed” with Chopra.

“Priyanka knows she’s in control and has Nick wrapped around her finger, but she adores him equally,” the source said. “She just wants to take things slow for the moment as they both have extremely busy schedules.”

