Nick Jonas’ relationship with Priyanka Chopra is getting serious, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly, but don’t expect the pair to be walking down the aisle any time soon.

“Nick is super into Priyanka,” one source tells Us. “But he isn’t the type to rush into an engagement. It wouldn’t be surprising if they eventually get engaged, but he’s not the type to propose right away.”

A second source adds that the 25-year-old Disney alum is “not rushing to get engaged,” but is “obsessed” with the 35-year-old Quantico actress.

“They are obviously serious enough to the point that they are meeting each others families, which is clearly a huge deal,” the second source explains. Two weeks after the “Jealous” crooner brought Chopra as his date to his cousin’s wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the duo headed to her home country of India. The Baywatch actress shared a photo on her Instagram Story on June 27 of Jonas on the beach, calling him one of her “favourite men.”

The second sources adds that “no one would be surprised if Nick proposed to her in the next year.”

“Priyanka knows she’s in control and has Nick wrapped around her finger, but she adores him equally. She just wants to take things slow for the moment as they both have extremely busy schedules.”

The pair, who were first linked in May, have stepped out together on multiple occasions during the summer. She most recently supported him at his June 30 concert in Brazil and the couple attended the Broadway musical The Band’s Visit on Tuesday, July 2.

They kept it “low-key” during the outing, an onlooker told Us.

Jonas and Chopra crossed paths long before becoming an item, though. They notably posed together at the 2017 Met Gala as they both wore Ralph Lauren at the star-studded annual event.

